How To Pick The Best Fuel To Use In Your Motorcycle

As much fun as it is to hop onto a motorcycle and crank it up, it's not as simple as pressing a button and hitting the road, at least not until electric motorcycles get less expensive. Like any engine-powered vehicle, your motorcycle needs fuel, necessitating regular trips to the local gas station. Before you press the button, pull the pump, and leave it to do its business, you might want to spare a thought to the kind of fuel you're putting in there.

While there aren't any objectively bad fuel types at your local gas station, the different fuel types on offer will result in different levels of performance, and putting the wrong fuel into your motorcycle can wreak havoc on your engine. The exact kind of fuel you should use depends heavily on the kind of bike you're riding, the kind of riding you're doing, and, of course, your personal budget. Before your next gas-up, take some time to learn about what your ride's ideal fuel is, and the differences between the major fuel types.