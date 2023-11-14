Here's Why Electric Motorcycles Are So Much More Expensive Than Gas

In the world of automobiles, the general rule of thumb is that the newer the tech, the more expensive it will sell. But electric motorcycles have been around for a while, and despite all their well-documented benefits, one big disadvantage is the high asking price and tight market penetration. It is, therefore, no secret that electric scooters have seen a dramatic uptake in Asian markets, mostly due to the close price parity with ICE scooters and the savings they bring down the road.

The likes of Harley Davidson, Triumph, Honda, and Kawasaki enthusiastically aim to replicate the success of Tesla and BYD in the car segment. However, more than just technical challenges, a few additional hurdles make electric motorcycles more expensive than their combustion counterparts. In markets where electric motorcycles can make a splash with raw performance due to a higher rate of electrification, infrastructure challenges stifle their growth.

But in markets like the U.S., where the charging networks are far better, there are just not many players, and the options available are darn expensive. That also explains why high-end brands like BMW are teaming up with established local players like India's TVS to manufacture low-cost electric motorcycles without spending a fortune on R&D and building their facilities. Honda is also looking primarily at Asian markets to drive growth by focusing more on the mid-tier segment to keep costs in check.