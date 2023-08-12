Livewire S2 Del Mar EV First Ride: Taking Harley-Davidson Up On An Unexpected Offer

The EV revolution is upon us and no manufacturer is exempt, even the stalwart of tradition that is Harley-Davidson. Although the Milwaukee-based company produces motorcycles today that look fundamentally the same as they did 75 years ago using engines of the same basic architecture as 100 years ago, it has jumped into the EV headwaters along with other legacy manufacturers and a few startups. However, its first electric motorcycle, the 2019 Harley-Davidson Livewire, failed to generate the buzz needed to sustain its development, so the company spun off a separate EV-only brand dubbed Livewire to reintroduce the first bike along with some new ones.

You may have noticed on Facebook or other social media advertisements for an event to take a test ride of the new Livewire electric motorcycles from Harley-Davidson. This was true, at least, for users of the platform in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area in the weeks leading up to Livewire's July 27-29 event. Interested parties had the option to click on a link and sign up for a time to come out to Myers-Duren Harley Davidson, one of the oldest Harley dealers in the country. Since opening its doors in 1914, this dealership has weathered many changes to the brand over the years and appears to be embracing its future as well. Fortunately, SlashGear had an opportunity to check out this event to give you the skinny should you see ads for when it rolls into your town.