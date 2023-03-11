The Sleek And Sporty Honda That Started A Street Bike Revolution

When someone mentions Honda CBR nowadays, thoughts instantly shift to a slippery, fairing clad, street-legal version of Honda's famous racing motorcycles. However, the first bike to wear the CBR badge hardly fit that mold. The 1983 CBR400F — only available in Japan — was a naked bike with a fully-exposed, 399 cubic centimeter inline 4-cylinder that produced 58 horsepower. Producing power by way of its "REV" valve-actuation hardware, the CBR400F was an early version of what would become Honda's famous VTEC system.

Some Honda enthusiasts maintain that CBR is short for "City Bike Racing," and the earliest CBRs certainly do fit that description. High handlebars, low pegs, and a comfortable seat were a recipe for a comfortable daily commuter. Other Honda fans insist that CBR stands for "Cross Beam Racer," in reference to the bike's transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder engine that doubled as a stressed component of the frame.

Honda has never publicly settled the discussion over the origin of the CBR name, but one thing that is certain is that the original CBR400-series bikes were extremely compact — befitting their urban roots. If Honda intended to import the new line of sport bikes into the United States with its long, winding roads and wide-open countrysides, it needed to up its game.

[Featured image by Rainmaker47 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]