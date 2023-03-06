We Asked ChatGPT What The Best Honda Motorcycle Ever Made Is - Here's What It Said
Honda has been making stunning motorcycles that have torn it up on global roadways since 1949. The automaker's most notable productions have often been found in its Honda Powersports division, and it's not hard to see why. Some fan-favorite classic Hondas are the VTR1000F Super Hawk, 'streetfighters' like the Hawk NT650 GT, and the range of Gold Wings that have remained a tourer's dream for years. Hondas were the best-selling motorcycles in 2022, with a monumental 29.4% of the global market share and 17.6 million bikes sold. With such a resounding volume of success over its history and in the modern marketplace to boot, it might be hard to pick out the best choppers Honda has to offer. So we asked ChatGPT to weigh in on the matter!
ChatGPT has become a go-to resource for a wide range of professionals looking to automate certain tasks within their workflow processes. For us, interacting with the AI system has provided a window into the way the tool processes information and provides feedback. When discussing motorcycle options with the system, it offered up some context for selecting a quality bike, as well as three stunning examples of Honda's creativity in the field. "The best Honda motorcycle ever made is a matter of personal preference and opinion. However, some of the most popular models include the Honda CB750, the Honda Gold Wing, and the Honda CBR1000RR. Each of these motorcycles has unique features that make them desirable to different riders, depending on their needs and preferences," it noted.
Honda CB750
The first motorcycle offered up by the AI is a classic Honda streetfighter. These bikes do away with the windscreen and fairings on the front of the vehicle. Instead, the bikes are 'naked' and exude power and a sleek profile. These came into prominence in the 1980s and '90s, but they follow in the footsteps of '60s models that are often known as café racers. The CB750 fits in perfectly in any generational context, however. The early models fit classically within this aesthetic while modern builds of the CB750 resemble something of a gnarly dirt bike that can certainly hold its own on the track, too.
"The Honda CB750, which was first introduced in 1969, is often considered the first superbike and is known for its powerful engine, smooth handling, and sleek design. It was a game-changer in the motorcycle industry and set the standard for future sportbikes," ChatGPT notes. The first CB750s were fitted with an inline-four engine that produced 68 horsepower and could reach a top speed of 120 miles per hour. The bike utilizes a 5-speed transmission. The first generation of the motorcycle used a single overhead camshaft (dubbed SOHC) and was built between 1969 and 1978; these are considered the 'original CB750s.' The bikes were built until 2003, and their longevity on the production line speaks to both the quality of the vehicle and the demand from motorcycle enthusiasts around the world. Today, a version of the vehicle has returned as the 2023 CB750 Hornet, keeping this iconic bike alive for a new generation of riders.
Honda Gold Wing
ChatGPT offers a bike that's often considered the gold standard in touring models. The Gold Wing is Honda's crowning achievement when it comes to providing the smooth ride that's a crucial ingredient in delivering touring enjoyment. Originally hitting the market in 1975, Gold Wings have been a huge success with distance riders ever since. The Gold Wing is a shift from the CB750, to be sure, but it shows the range that Honda has mastered over decades of craftsmanship in this art form of the automotive. "The Honda Gold Wing, on the other hand, is known for its luxurious touring features and long-distance comfort. It has a powerful engine, comfortable seats, and ample storage space, making it a popular choice for riders who enjoy extended trips," ChatGPT adds to the conversation.
The modern Gold Wing utilizes a horizontally opposed six-cylinder, four-stroke engine. It uses liquid cooling and the engine's displacement is measured at 1,833 cubic centimeters. Gold Wings have a seven-speed automatic DCT transmission built-in, making gear changes a smooth effort that doesn't add physical strain to your long journey. These bikes also come equipped with an airbag, LED fog lights, and a tire pressure monitoring system (on the Gold Wing Tour model).
Honda CBR1000RR
The last bike noted is the CBR1000RR. "Finally, the Honda CBR1000RR is a high-performance sportbike that offers exceptional handling and acceleration. It's a popular choice for riders who enjoy pushing the limits on the track or on the street," ChatGPT spits out. The CBR1000RR is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that produces 183 horsepower. It's a four-stroke model with programmed dual-stage fuel injection. The model uses a six-speed transmission and has a seat height of 32.8 inches. The curb weight of this model is 432 pounds with a full tank of gas measuring 4.3 gallons. The CBR100RR gets an estimated 38 miles per gallon. It also utilizes gyro-assisted ABS brakes for high-performance handling and safer driving in all roadway conditions.
The AI again notes the individuality of motorcycling on the whole. It offers: "Overall, the best Honda motorcycle for an individual rider will depend on their personal preferences and riding style. Some may prefer a sporty model like the CBR1000RR, while others may prefer the touring capabilities of the Gold Wing or the classic style of the CB750." Personality lies at the heart of riding. Even so, many motorcycle owners are collectors at heart, and one just won't do – in the same way, that guitarists always have space in the practice room for just one more axe! In 2018, the number of motorcycles per household was 1.3, meaning many bike owners ride with loved ones or have made room for two different choppers in their garage (perhaps a performance speedster and a touring model).