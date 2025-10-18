Are Jeep Cherokees Reliable After 100k Miles? Here's What Owners Have To Say

I'm a woman who takes driving rather seriously. I started off as a mechanic before doing delivery work to pay for college, racking up hundreds of thousands of miles of driving local and long-distance in the process. And my vehicle of choice throughout that whole time was a classic Jeep Cherokee — a timeless compact SUV with a reputation for being simple, bulletproof, and easy to maintain. But how reliable are they, really?

Generally, vehicles with such reputations have rightfully earned them, and the classic Cherokee XJ is no exception. Both the 2.5-liter inline-four and 4.0-liter straight-six are beloved by Jeep owners and experts alike, with a significant fraction of these engines that are still on the road likely having exceeded the six-figure mark by now. The rest of the powertrain is quite durable, with both manual and automatic transmissions, as well as the various transfer cases these vehicles employed, generally proving equally reliable. Despite the years and miles, the XJ platform continues to impress, provided it is well-maintained and kept clean. Let's look under the hood and see why, from the perspective of long-term ownership and those within the classic Jeep community.

As a quick disclaimer, this article addresses classic Cherokee XJs only, not modern ones. The classic models are the progenitors of its reliable reputation and the ones most likely to have racked up more than 100,000 miles. Moreover, being older vehicles, the question of longevity is more relevant if someone wishes to daily drive a classic car. That said, modern Cherokees are generally considered to be fairly reliable trucks as well, with 2024 models ranked number 9 or 26 on RepairPal for compact SUV reliability.