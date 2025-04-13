What Made The Jeep Cherokee The First Modern SUV?

Sport utility vehicles have become a dominant force on the road, blending comfort and capability for families and outdoor lovers alike. From off-roading to just cruising through the city, SUVs are arguably the world's most popular vehicles. But before automobile giants like Ford and GMC joined the craze, the Jeep Cherokee defined the vehicle and paved the way for modern SUVs.

What made the Cherokee the first contemporary SUV? The 1984 Cherokee marked the first time that Jeep used a boxed chassis, similar to a truck's, with a vehicle structure that resembled a car. This gave Jeep an efficient edge over other car companies, whose attempts at SUVs were big and not exactly practical. The Cherokee also featured a four-door option and a user-friendly four-wheel-drive system, making it a precursor to the modern SUV.

The Jeep Cherokee was a hit with car buyers and went on to sell 2.5 million from 1984 to 2001. Its success eventually led to the Toyota RAV4, the Ford Bronco and other SUVs that we see today.