What Made The Jeep Cherokee The First Modern SUV?
Sport utility vehicles have become a dominant force on the road, blending comfort and capability for families and outdoor lovers alike. From off-roading to just cruising through the city, SUVs are arguably the world's most popular vehicles. But before automobile giants like Ford and GMC joined the craze, the Jeep Cherokee defined the vehicle and paved the way for modern SUVs.
What made the Cherokee the first contemporary SUV? The 1984 Cherokee marked the first time that Jeep used a boxed chassis, similar to a truck's, with a vehicle structure that resembled a car. This gave Jeep an efficient edge over other car companies, whose attempts at SUVs were big and not exactly practical. The Cherokee also featured a four-door option and a user-friendly four-wheel-drive system, making it a precursor to the modern SUV.
The Jeep Cherokee was a hit with car buyers and went on to sell 2.5 million from 1984 to 2001. Its success eventually led to the Toyota RAV4, the Ford Bronco and other SUVs that we see today.
The earlier Jeep Cherokee didn't have the impact of the 1984 model
With a body similar to a car's and able to navigate any terrain, the 1984 Jeep Cherokee sparked the SUV revolution. But 1984 wasn't the first time Jeep used the Cherokee badge on a vehicle. So what's the difference from what Jeep produced before, and why aren't any of their other attempts considered to be modern SUVs?
The 1974 Jeep Cherokee was a cheaper version of the Wagoneer from the 1960s and featured two-door and four-door options. While that sounds like a step in the right direction, it wasn't until the 1984 model that Jeep shortened the vehicle's length and reduced its weight by 3,000 pounds. This made the Cherokee more practical and easier to handle. Jeep also added modern electronics in 1987, giving the driver a choice between comfort or power mode.
The drivability and comfort of the 1984 model surpassed earlier versions as well, thanks to a new suspension. Jeep's Command-Trac system, which gave the ability to choose when to use the four-wheel drive, was also ahead of its time. While the best SUVs from every major brand followed Jeep's lead over the years, Jeep remains the marque that set the modern SUV's wheels in motion.