Did Biodiesel Fail? Here's What Happened To The Renewable Fuel

Over the last several decades a growing body of evidence has made the problem of global climate change increasingly clear. Humanity's addiction to fossil fuels has changed the composition of our atmosphere and the climate consequences are already here. The question now is what we're going to do about the problem.

Over the last 20 years or so, biodiesel and other biofuels have been touted as a potential replacement or supplement for conventional petroleum based gasoline fuels. In some forms, biodiesel is compatible with a wide range of existing vehicles and offers many of the same benefits of conventional combustion fuels, with a lower environmental impact. Unlike petroleum, which has to be found in hidden pockets underground, pumped up, processed, and distributed all over the world, biodiesel can be produced anywhere you can grow plants.

Not so long ago, people were dreaming of a world filled with cars running on vegetable oil and other biologically derived fuels. More recently, discussions of biodiesel and biofuels have largely faded from public conversation and there's a sense that the days of biodiesel are over. The truth is a little more complicated.

