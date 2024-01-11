From Crude To Unleaded: How Gasoline Is Made

The story of gasoline as a potential fuel source begins back in 1859 when Edwin Drake tapped the first crude oil well in Pennsylvania. His most immediate use for the oil was the production of kerosene through a distillation process that converted the crude oil into something that could be used in lamps. That same distillation process created a bunch of other crude oil products, including gasoline.

Gasoline was originally discarded as a simple byproduct of kerosene production, and it wasn't until the arrival of the automobile that gasoline became the world's most well-known liquid fuel source. If you own a car — and it's not electric – then gasoline is likely a pretty regular purchase. You go to the corner store, pull your car up to the pump, stick the nozzle into the gas tank, and wait a few minutes. Then you're off!

You may not have thought much about how gasoline goes from the crude, sticky oil underground to a refined fuel moving you down the highways, but it's a pretty fascinating process once you start to get into it. This is how it happens.