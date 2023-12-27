Clampett's Wheels: What Ever Happened To The Beverly Hillbillies Truck?

"The Beverly Hillbillies" premiered on CBS in the fall of 1962, chronicling the misadventures of the Clampetts, a family from the Ozark mountains of Missouri who become suddenly wealthy when they strike oil on their property and move to Southern California. The series starred Buddy Ebsen as Jed Clampett, Donna Douglas as his daughter Elly May, and Irene Ryan as "Granny" Daisy Mae.

The show's opening sequence showed the Clampetts arriving in Beverly Hills in their overloaded truck, with Jed's nephew Jethro Bodine (Max Baer, Jr.) at the wheel and a shotgun-toting Granny perched behind him. In between Granny and Elly May sits Duke, the family bloodhound, who was played by a father and son pair of purebred hounds during the show's nine-season run.

The truck the Clampetts drove was a 1921 Oldsmobile 43-A roadster affectionately known as the "Swamp Rat." The car's rear had been hacked off and replaced with a truck bed, and legendary Hollywood vehicle customizer George Barris (he also built the original Batmobile) found it in Fontana, California, behind a feed store. Eventually, four more copies of the Swamp Rat were made for the show, but only one still survives.