6 Electric Vehicles That Are Way Cheaper To Buy Than They Look

Electric vehicles have become a phenomenon, with global sales topping the 10 million mark in 2022, and that number is projected to reach nearly 75 million in 2035. That is the year when many of the United States and the European Union will ban the sale of fossil fuel-powered cars, paving the way for EVs to truly take over the road.

There are certainly many expensive EVs on the market, including the 2022 Porsche Taycan, which starts at more than $130,000. As part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, the United States government began offering a $3,400 tax credit for anyone who purchased a hybrid vehicle. In 2009, the credit was increased to $7,500 and extended to plug-in EVs. That program remained in place until this year, when restrictions on vehicles with Chinese components went into place, cutting the number of models eligible for the full $7,500 credit to just 13. Individual states have stepped up to fill the gap; however, only Kentucky, Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming offer no incentive for EV buyers. Depending on income and the vehicle they buy, Connecticut residents can collect tax credits that approach the $7,500 federal maximum.

Those savings are enough to make a sizable dent in the cost of a new vehicle. EVs can also appear more expensive than they are, with dramatic styling and an array of high-tech features like paddle shifters, digital infotainment screens, and driver-assist systems. Let's look at a half dozen EVs that, even if they are not eligible for the federal tax credit, are much less expensive than they seem at first glance.