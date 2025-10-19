This Is The Most Expensive State To Drive An EV In (And It's Not Even Close)

One of the big positives about owning an electric car is that you don't have to buy gas. That means no expensive fill-ups and no running late for work on a Monday morning, and clocking that the range still says '5 miles' from Friday. Hopefully, it also means a little more cash in your pocket, as generally speaking, you'll save money by using an electric car instead of a gas car when it comes to charging versus filling up.

However, there are many variables to this. It depends on what type of car you drive, what sort of driving you do, where you would fill or charge up, and, indeed, what state you live in. Gas and electric prices vary from state to state. Therefore, it is worth knowing what the cheapest and most expensive states for electric car owners are. And while states like New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington offer great value, one state in particular is outlandishly expensive when it comes to charging.

That state is Hawaii. Electricity here isn't just slightly more expensive than in other states, it's in a league of its own. Data collected by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in March 2025 shows electricity costing 41.11 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in Hawaii, in comparison to a national average of 17.11. Interestingly, though, while the national average has increased by 2.58% since March 2024, the price in Hawaii dropped by a significant 9.15%. In March 2024, Hawaiians were paying 45.25 cents per kWh. By comparison, the next most expensive state — Connecticut — was paying 'just' 29.12 cents per kWh hour in 2024, and 32.55 in 2025.