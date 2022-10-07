These Are The Cheapest And Most Expensive States To Own An Electric Car

Electric car ownership is growing in the United States. With a nationwide turn in the direction of renewable energy resources and the fact that an electric car can be greener than a gas car, it's easy to see why more and more people are looking to bring electric vehicles into their garages to support ongoing transportation needs as well as the environment. But the convenience and accessibility of electric charging can vary greatly from one area to another.

Electricity prices can vary on a state level and across local area delineations and some state and local communities may possess less public charging infrastructure than others. Charging is already a big problem for EVs, and in some states, it's worse than in others. For instance, Electrek notes that New Jersey, Arizona, and Hawaii sport the highest car-to-public-charger figures. The marketplace is changing rapidly though, and new incentives and restrictions are making their way into federal and state-level planning for a more eco-conscious future.

Still, it's important to know where you stand financially by opting to make this switch now. Simply put, the divide between the cheapest and most expensive states to own an electric vehicle is dramatic. It should be noted, however, that Business Insider reports that both on a national average and state-by-state comparison, it is cheaper to own an electric vehicle than a gas-powered alternative. The difference lies in both purchase price and ongoing maintenance costs, and the size of savings to power the vehicle annually, resulting in a time-dependent cost of ownership comparison.