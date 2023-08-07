The Surprising Costs Of Maintaining An Electric Vehicle

Sales of electric vehicles are climbing rapidly, which is no surprise given the recent wild fluctuations in gas prices and the numerous tax credits available to EV buyers. Electric vehicle purchasers are also motivated by environmental concerns, but buying an EV isn't all about tax breaks and saving the planet. There are some hidden costs to both a buyer's wallet and the environment that should be considered before shelling out for a Tesla or a Prius.

One very important consideration will be how to upgrade the electrical system in your home to charge your vehicle. While an ordinary 120-volt household outlet can be used to charge most EVs, this will only provide a few miles of driving range per hour of charging time. For more regular use, many EV users opt to install a 240-volt Level 2 charger at a cost of around $1000. A Level 2 charger can provide from 10-60 miles of range per hour of charging time, depending on amperage. Businesses can opt for a 480V Level 3 charger, which can cost upwards of $150,000 but will fully charge some EV batteries in under an hour. Of course, EV owners also have to pay for the energy used to charge their batteries.