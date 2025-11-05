This California City Has The Worst Traffic In The State, Study Says

Nothing ruins your day like being stuck in traffic. This is especially true in California (a state that has some weird traffic laws overall) where everyone's in a hurry to get where they're going, but no one's really moving. You may not be impacted all that much if you live in certain parts of the state, but if you reside in Los Angeles, you know just how brutal the traffic can be. It's so bad, in fact, that average weekday congestion clocks in at around 8 hours. That means Angelenos spend, on average, roughly 85 full days each year in traffic, making LA the city with the worst traffic in the state.

These numbers come from a study published in July 2025 by ConsumerAffairs, an independent research company. It reached these conclusions by compiling commute, traffic, and accident data from agencies like the Federal Highway Administration. Due to a combination of the city's layout and population density, walking and even public transit, are basically pointless. This, unfortunately, means there are really few alternatives to sitting in traffic in LA.

In terms of cities with the worst traffic nationwide, LA takes second. First place was earned by Washington, D.C., a risky city for drivers, according to crash data. While people in D.C. had a longer average commute time, LA's average weekday traffic is still the worst in the nation. However, when it comes to fatal car accidents, LA does show some improvement, averaging over 7 crashes per 100,000 residents, which is 17.8% down from 2024.