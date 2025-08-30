4 Weird California Traffic Laws That Still Exist

If you've ever been on an epic cross-state trip, then you've probably come across specific state traffic laws that got you questioning their legitimacy. In the United States, California is one of those states with the weirdest traffic laws. But here's the truth: Not every strange traffic law you hear about the Golden State is real — some of these odd laws are widely circulated myths with no official law or municipal code backing them up.

You've probably heard that in Arcadia, California, Peacocks have the right of way, even while crossing driveways. Well, the truth is, while most drivers would instinctively slow down and let a flock of the feral peafowl cross the road, neither Arcadia's official municipal code nor the Municode library contains any provision granting the gracious birds the right of way. If anything, California has a Peacock problem due to growing populations, noise, and property damage. Still, the community in Arcadia is generally mindful of them.

There's also one that prohibits women from driving in housecoats (house-robes), and has even been picked up by "law" blogs that don't cite any official legal code or authority. Still, that doesn't mean that strange traffic laws don't exist in the Golden State. We've listed down a few, and for verification, paired them to their respective California ordinances.