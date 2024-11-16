How Do Driver's License Points Work And Is It Different By State?

Driving is not a right— it's a privilege. Think about it: when you apply for a driver's license, you're essentially asking the state for permission to use public roads. In return, the state expects you to adhere to even bizarre driving laws you've probably never heard of and drive responsibly. But how does the state hold you accountable? That's where the driver's license point system comes in. Everyone starts with zero points on their driving record, and each time you break a traffic law, whether it's speeding, running a red light, or committing a more serious offense like a hit-and-run, you earn demerit points.

If you rack up too many points, you'll face some serious consequences. Your car-insurance company, whether the best or worst, could label you a high-risk driver and raise your rates. Your state could even go as far as deciding you're too dangerous to stay on the road and suspend or revoke your license.

Points don't work the same way everywhere, though. So we'll explain how points are assigned, how long they stay on your record, and what you can do to manage or reduce them.