How Do Driver's License Points Work And Is It Different By State?
Driving is not a right— it's a privilege. Think about it: when you apply for a driver's license, you're essentially asking the state for permission to use public roads. In return, the state expects you to adhere to even bizarre driving laws you've probably never heard of and drive responsibly. But how does the state hold you accountable? That's where the driver's license point system comes in. Everyone starts with zero points on their driving record, and each time you break a traffic law, whether it's speeding, running a red light, or committing a more serious offense like a hit-and-run, you earn demerit points.
If you rack up too many points, you'll face some serious consequences. Your car-insurance company, whether the best or worst, could label you a high-risk driver and raise your rates. Your state could even go as far as deciding you're too dangerous to stay on the road and suspend or revoke your license.
Points don't work the same way everywhere, though. So we'll explain how points are assigned, how long they stay on your record, and what you can do to manage or reduce them.
How are points added to your record?
Let's start with traffic laws, meant to keep everyone safe. For instance, speed limits prevent reckless driving, seatbelt requirements protect you and your passengers in a crash, and stopping at red lights ensures that traffic flows without collisions. When you break these laws, it's a traffic violation that can put points on your driving record.
If a police officer stops you, you'll either get a warning – a reminder to follow the rules — or a ticket. A warning doesn't add points to your record, but a ticket usually comes with a fine, and could also add points. Violations are categorized into moving and parking violations. Parking violations, like parking near a fire hydrant, rarely add points to your record because they don't involve unsafe driving behavior. Moving violations, such as speeding, reckless driving, and failing to signal, are far more likely to add points.
For example, driving through a stop sign might cost you about 2 points. Having a child in the car without their seat belt on could mean three points, using your cellphone or texting while driving five points, doing more than 40 miles per hour beyond the speed limit 11 points. (The good news here is that there are apps that can prevent you from getting a speeding ticket.)
While each state might assign a slightly different numerical value to each traffic violation, the principle remains the same: the more serious the violation, the higher the points.
The point system varies from state to state
Nine states don't use the point system at all: Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wyoming. However, this doesn't mean you're off the hook when you break a traffic law in these places. They still monitor your driving record and track violations.
For example, in Kansas, three moving violations in 12 months can lead to your license getting suspended. In Oregon, four violations in two years could mean a 30-day suspension. And if you're a repeat offender, you may need to complete the Driver Improvement Program to regain your driving privileges. In Wyoming, if you commit two moving violations within one year, you'll have to attend a driver improvement class, while four violations in a year result in a 90-day license suspension.
In states that do use a points-based system, the values assigned to each violation tend to vary. For instance, in New York, driving up to 10 mph over the speed limit adds three points to your record. But in California, the same offense will earn you just one demerit point. That's why you need to get familiar with your state's traffic system so you know what each violation means for your record.
What happens if you accumulate too many points?
Knowing your state's threshold for excessive points and staying aware of your total helps you avoid crossing that line. A single violation might not be a big deal, but multiple minor infractions add up quickly. In New York, 11 points in 18 months can lead to your license being suspended. For Georgia, it takes a total of 15 points in 24 months. But Colorado takes an age-based approach: Drivers under 18 risk suspension if they accumulate six points in a year, drivers 18 to 21 if they score nine, and drivers 21 and older if they get 12.
Now, if you're convicted of a serious offense, like drunk driving or vehicular manslaughter, your license may be revoked instead of suspended. You'll have to wait out the revocation, reapply for a license, and take some tests. In the meantime, driving without a license is illegal and is typically sanctioned with heavy fines, jail time, or both.
However, states recognize that losing your license can make life difficult, so they provide conditional and restricted licenses. If your license was suspended or revoked due to an alcohol- or drug-related offense, you might be issued a conditional license once you complete treatment programs recommended by the court. Restricted licenses, on the other hand, are granted to drivers with suspensions or revocations for non-alcohol-related offenses. Both licenses grant you limited driving privileges, such as commuting to work, getting your child to school, or making medical appointments.
There are ways to reduce or remove the points
Points don't stay on your record forever. The time frame, however, depends on your state. In New York, points expire after 18 months. In Georgia, they last 24 months. And California keep points for up to 10 years. Check with your state's Department of Motor Vehicles for what's applicable where you live.
Some states let you reduce the points. This doesn't erase them but can lower the total so you escape a suspension. For example, in New York, completing a defensive-driving course can reduce up to four points. In Georgia, you can have up to seven points removed once every 5 years by taking a driver-improvement course.
But points usually follow you when you move because most states share traffic violation records. This also means that an out-of-state traffic ticket can affect your driving record and insurance premiums. Many insurance companies monitor your driving record and use that information to assess if you're a high-risk or low-risk driver. A repeat offender is a high-risk driver, so your insurer might raise your rates accordingly or even cancel your policy.
So before you exceed the speed limit, drive through a stop sign, or break any other traffic law, consider whether the stress, cost, and hassle that comes with committing a traffic violation are worth it. And always remember that driving is a privilege — one the state can take away if you take it for granted.