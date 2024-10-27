What Happens If You Get An Out-Of-State Traffic Ticket?

When it comes to handling a traffic ticket, you have a few options. The first option is to simply pay the fine. Many states make this process fairly easy, so you can pay online, by mail, or over the phone. However, paying the fine can be considered an admission of guilt, which means you could still end up with points on your driving record, and that could potentially drive up your insurance premium.

Advertisement

If you believe that the ticket was issued unfairly, you can choose to fight it in court. This may require you to appear in the state where the violation occurred, which may be inconvenient, especially if the location isn't close to home. In some cases, you can hire a local attorney to represent you, and that could save you the stress of having to travel. If all goes well, they may be able to get the court to reduce the penalty, lower fines, or even dismiss the ticket altogether.

Another option in some states is to attend traffic school. If you go down this route, you'll pretty much avoid having the ticket affect your driving record, and that could also help you prevent any issues with your insurance rates going up. Ultimately, you have to check with the state where you got the ticket to see if this option is available. If the state does offer this option, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to return to that state to complete the traffic school program — you may be able to complete the courses online.

Advertisement