Can You Really Get A $1 Million Dollar Ticket For Speeding?

Whether the trip is short or long, there's a lot on the average driver's mind as they put rubber to the road. Is the roadway safe? Do they know what to do if their brakes fail while driving, or if another mechanical hazard arises? Similarly important, what is the speed limit? Speeding is not only dangerous to the physical safety of oneself and others, but it can hurt a person in other ways. It can harm one's driving record as well as their bank account, with fines being the typical punishment for such transgressions. At least you can't be charged something absurd like $1 million for driving over the limit, right?

Speaking to WSAV News, Connor Cato, of Savannah, Georgia explained that he received a $1.4 million fine for going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. Representatives for the city of Savannah clarified that this was merely a placeholder amount, as the actual amount for the ticket would be decided in court. The majority of speeding tickets only incur fines in the hundreds, with the national average being around $150. Speeding fines vary from state to state, with the highest fines applying in Virginia and Illinois.