Can You Really Get A $1 Million Dollar Ticket For Speeding?
Whether the trip is short or long, there's a lot on the average driver's mind as they put rubber to the road. Is the roadway safe? Do they know what to do if their brakes fail while driving, or if another mechanical hazard arises? Similarly important, what is the speed limit? Speeding is not only dangerous to the physical safety of oneself and others, but it can hurt a person in other ways. It can harm one's driving record as well as their bank account, with fines being the typical punishment for such transgressions. At least you can't be charged something absurd like $1 million for driving over the limit, right?
Speaking to WSAV News, Connor Cato, of Savannah, Georgia explained that he received a $1.4 million fine for going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. Representatives for the city of Savannah clarified that this was merely a placeholder amount, as the actual amount for the ticket would be decided in court. The majority of speeding tickets only incur fines in the hundreds, with the national average being around $150. Speeding fines vary from state to state, with the highest fines applying in Virginia and Illinois.
Outside of the United States, speeding tickets can get pricey
As with any punishment, the standards regarding speeding tickets vary based on a few factors, and the closer you are to the speed limit, the lower your fine is likely to be. While different areas of the U.S. have different standards when it comes to fine amounts, outside the U.S., speeding tickets can be very costly indeed.
In Switzerland, the level of the fine is partially based on the wealth of the driver. Back in 2010, a Swedish motorist driving in Switzerland was caught driving at more than 100 mph over the speed limit and, according to BBC News, was fined 1.08 million Swiss Francs (around $1 million). Prior to that incident, the highest recorded fine was $290,000 awarded to another driver in Switzerland for driving at 85 mph in an 55 mph zone in his Ferrari Testarossa — a car that became an instant classic. Finnish millionaire Andres Wiklöf has also racked up some major speeding tickets, with one issued in 2023 costing $129,544 (via ABC News).
While you aren't likely to face a $1 million fine for speeding, it's best to try avoiding them altogether. Drive safely, and maybe download one of the apps that could prevent you from getting a speeding ticket.