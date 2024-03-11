These 3 Apps Could Prevent You From Getting A Speeding Ticket

It's a common scenario every driver dreads: You're driving along, minding your business, when suddenly you see bright lights flashing in your rearview mirror, and hear the familiar sound of a police siren. If you were paying attention to your speedometer, you already know what's next — You're about to get a speeding ticket. You may have had a good reason for going over the speed limit — maybe you were running late for work or simply had a lot on your mind — but the officer pulling you over is unlikely to care much about your excuses. You'll most likely have to pay the fine and try to avoid a repeat incident in the future.

Speed traps are everywhere; even if you manage to avoid getting pulled over by traffic police, a camera is likely to catch you if you're regularly driving faster than the speed limit. The good news is you can put technology to use to help minimize your chances of getting a speeding ticket. For some, that means staying away from the cars people are most likely to speed in, while others prefer using an app to alert them when speed traps are nearby.