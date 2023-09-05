15 Cars That Became Instant Classics

The automobile has become an integral part of the human experience and can be seen as so much more than a simple means of getting from A to B. While a car's role is primarily functional, we become attached to and take care of them, just as we entrust them with our lives regularly. Auto manufacturers understand this, and much effort goes into perfecting their craft, which demands the highest levels of technical expertise and innovative genius. However, some cars stand head and shoulders above the rest as marvels of contemporary design and engineering, and these are the ones that might be called "instant classics."

What makes a car an instant classic? They are the cars that immediately impacted the automotive world due to their innovative qualities, cultural significance, and performance capabilities, and they remain at the forefront of public consciousness to this day. The following cars have left a lasting legacy that helped boost the reputation of their respective brands and were all undeniably classics from the day they first rolled off the production line.