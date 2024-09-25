Every Major Car Insurance Company Ranked Worst To Best (According To Consumer Reports)

Shopping for car insurance can be a real bummer. Rates depend on a variety of factors, including your driving record, location, marital status, and age, so cross-shopping between them can be a hassle. In addition, each auto insurance company has its own set of policies that are written in legalese, making them difficult for consumers to fully understand. Of course, it is a necessary thing to have. It's against the law to drive without some form of car insurance and in the event of an accident, having liability protection can make the recovery process much easier.

Advertisement

So, which car insurance company should you go with? Drivers have been trying to answer that question for decades. No one can definitively tell you what kind of car insurance to get, but some recommendations can certainly help nudge a person in the correct direction. That's what Consumer Reports aims to do with its car insurance ratings. Consumer Reports rates each U.S. car insurance company on a scale from one to 100 to see which ones have the friendliest rates, policies, claims procedures, and overall coverage. After all, a person's experience with their auto insurance company can vary wildly, so looking at a handful of reviews may not always tell the full story.

Consumer Reports bases its ratings on information gathered from over 50,000 reports from 40,000 consumers between 2019 and 2024 regarding insurance companies both big and small. To help pass along the information, we'll outline how Consumer Reports rated the 10 largest auto insurance companies in the business.

Advertisement