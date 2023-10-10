Does Renters Insurance Cover Phones And Other Gadgets? What You Should Know

Taking out an insurance policy isn't enough to ensure your phone and other gadgets will be covered when the time comes. You need to get into the nitty gritty of your policy by reading the fine print to understand exactly what's insured. While renters insurance typically covers handheld electronic devices, they're only covered up to the policy's limit.

When reviewing your policy, you'll want to pay special attention to its electronics limit of liability, which is the maximum amount covered for the loss or damage to gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Knowing your policy's limit for electronic devices will let you know how much you can expect to get back in the event of theft or damage.

For example, if you take out a policy with a $15,000 cap for personal belongings that only covers up to $2,000 for electronic equipment, when you account for your deductible and how much your gadgets are worth, you may end up paying a sizeable sum out of pocket if these items are damaged or stolen.

You should also keep in mind that most insurance policies won't cover accidental damage or loss unless you purchase additional coverage, making it important to pay special attention to exclusions before choosing a plan.