5 Ways To Smarten Up Your Apartment Security As A Renter

The first thing that any apartment dweller should do is put themselves in a potential thief's shoes. This might be difficult, but it's an important step in the right direction for enhancing the security of your home. Thinking about ways that a thief might break into your home can help you increase the protective barrier that stands between a burglar and your prized possessions. The most obvious entry point for a burglar scoping out an apartment building is the front door. There might be dozens or even hundreds of people coming and going from your building, so a thief may be able to blend in without drawing too much attention when slipping into the building. Even in a smaller residential community, you may not know all of your neighbors.

You might consider asking the building management to install a more robust front entry system to ensure that only authorized individuals are gaining access to the common space. But if they don't bite, you'll need to focus your efforts inside your apartment. If an intruder is able to gain access to your home, where are they likely to look first? A burglar spends roughly 8 to 10 minutes in a home during the average break-in; some last two minutes or less. This means that you'll want to utilize any tools you can to slow them down during their frantic hunt for valuables. You might consider using a safe, hiding jewelry in an unassuming spot, or mounting the TV if possible. A TV on a stand can be carried away, but one that's mounted requires tools to remove.