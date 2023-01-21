The Best Home Security Systems On The Market

With so many home security systems out there all promising similar features, it's difficult to know which one you should go with. While we can't make the decision for you, we can help you narrow down your search based on a few factors.

Perhaps the most important factor to consider when selecting a home security system is whether it offers professional monitoring, self monitoring, or both. Self monitoring is just a fancy way of saying DIY, and simply means it's up to you to keep an eye on your home by regularly checking in with the system's companion mobile app and listening for any audible alerts triggered by sensors within your system.

Or, you could opt for professional monitoring, which enlists the help of round-the-clock employees to call the authorities at any given moment on your behalf if you happen to be away from home or otherwise don't notice a threat right away. With professional monitoring, you can still check on your home via a mobile app whenever you want to, but you have the peace of mind that even if you're not watching your home at all times, someone else is doing it for you.

It's also important to pay attention to whether a home security system can be self-installed or if you'll need to schedule time for a professional to install the system. Some companies will offer both options to appease those who prefer to do it themselves as well as those who just want to hand the hassle off to someone else.

Many home security systems let you add devices, mixing and matching from different brands, to create the ultimate smart home security package. However, some companies offer a more appealing starter package or pricing system, so definitely look at the different options each company offers.