What Kind Of Car Do Doug And Limu Emu Drive In The Liberty Mutual Commercials?
It's easy to tire of commercials. They're thrust upon us on cable and streaming services we already pay a premium for, they can intrude on our YouTube viewing rather often (ad 1 of 2), and sometimes they can seem quite predatory in the way they hone in on products we've only spoken about once or twice. However, some still manage to pique our interest.
For auto lovers, the Liberty Mutual Commercials might do just that. The "Liberty, liberty, liberty. Liberty!" Jingle will merrily burrow into your subconscious and remain there if you let it, but there's something else of note. Not only is LiMu Emu an inspired mascot, but it's driving a very special vehicle along with sidekick Doug.
Some of the commercials only offer a fleeting glimpse of the brightly-colored vehicle, so it can be a bit of a challenge to identify. If you're not sure what they're driving, here's a closer look at the vehicle and an introduction to the model more generally.
A suitably 70s ride
The commercials, as viewers will know, have a distinct buddy cop vibe. "Hickey & Boggs" and "Freebie and the Bean" may not have been quite so emu-heavy, but otherwise these light-hearted commercials carry the torch of such movies very effectively. Just like the stars of those films, too, Doug and Limu Emu drive a wonderfully 1970's car: a Plymouth Duster.
In the "Like Father Like Son" commercial, above, Doug and LiMu Emu are passing the torch to the new generation of Liberty Mutual experts: Doug's son. With a ceremonial handing-over of the car keys, the young boy hops into his own miniature Plymouth Duster, barrels over some flowers in the front yard, and then departs.
Seeing a Duster and a lovingly-crafted Duster replica in the same shot is quite a treat for classic car lovers, as this bold, formidable model is fondly remembered by many drivers. For the uninitiated and enthusiasts alike, then, let's turn the spotlight on the sometimes-underappreciated Plymouth Duster.
Introduced in 1970, the Plymouth Duster concept was admirable: to blend power, performance, and price in a way that was rather easier on the latter. It was dubbed the Plymouth Valiant Duster in its original guise for that year only. it would officially just be the Plymouth Duster from then on, a fact that made it absolutely clear that this model was closely based on the Valiant.
An introduction to Plymouth's venerable Duster
Indeed, the Duster was born from what was originally a $15 million project to update the Plymouth Valiant in the late 1960s and early 1970s, in order to increase the car's aesthetic appeal and solidify the its desirability among younger drivers. The project was "stuck with the Valiant rear end," as Curtis Redgap put it in a piece called "Duster: The Plymouth That Almost Wasn't," but some fantastic work was done with it. It was absolutely its own beast, a souped-up take on the Valiant capable of reaching 126 mph and 461 nM torque.
Engines included V8s in the 318 cubic inch and 340 cubic inch varieties, allowing drivers some choice in how formidable they'd like their Dusters to be. Over its brief six-year life, this family of coupes continued to put driver choice first: from the Space Duster (the rear seat could be folded away to allow for maximum storage space) to the lighter and more compact Feather Duster, prospective drivers had the ability to make a choice.
With the performance model reportedly priced at $2,547 at the time, it was an affordable prospect and a potent one, and remains something of a collector's piece today. It's great to see Limu Emu and Doug keeping this Plymouth powerhouse fresh in our hearts and minds.