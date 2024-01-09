What Kind Of Car Do Doug And Limu Emu Drive In The Liberty Mutual Commercials?

It's easy to tire of commercials. They're thrust upon us on cable and streaming services we already pay a premium for, they can intrude on our YouTube viewing rather often (ad 1 of 2), and sometimes they can seem quite predatory in the way they hone in on products we've only spoken about once or twice. However, some still manage to pique our interest.

For auto lovers, the Liberty Mutual Commercials might do just that. The "Liberty, liberty, liberty. Liberty!" Jingle will merrily burrow into your subconscious and remain there if you let it, but there's something else of note. Not only is LiMu Emu an inspired mascot, but it's driving a very special vehicle along with sidekick Doug.

Some of the commercials only offer a fleeting glimpse of the brightly-colored vehicle, so it can be a bit of a challenge to identify. If you're not sure what they're driving, here's a closer look at the vehicle and an introduction to the model more generally.