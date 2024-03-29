Your Car May Be Collecting Driving Data For Insurance Companies: Here's How

In the modern world, cars are a necessity for most individuals and families. From commuting to recreation, they're a convenient alternative to public transportation in the eyes of many. Of course, it's also no secret that they come with their share of drawbacks. Repair costs can range from slightly inconvenient to catastrophic. Gas can get pricey and charging stations aren't quite widespread yet. There's the ever-present risk of an accident. Now, there's the matter of data security to keep in mind as well.

Many car owners are completely unaware that their driving data is being collected and sold. For example, as reported by the New York Times, one of the companies responsible for this is the global data broker LexisNexis. It has ties to numerous insurance agencies and collects this data through various avenues. While drivers will sometimes consent to having their driving monitored by their insurance companies to reduce premiums, LexisNexis simply skims data from internet-connected devices inside the car or directly from cars that connect to the Internet.

As a result of LexisNexis' data harvesting and distribution of such information, drivers are unfairly feeling the effects in one of the areas where it hurts the most: their finances.