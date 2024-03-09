3 Types Of Documentation You'll Need If You're Ever In A Car Accident

One of the most important pieces of documentation you'll need to file your insurance are photos and videos, whether by you, your vehicle's dashboard camera, witnesses, or CCTV cameras near the accident area. When it comes to protecting yourself from accidents, the dashboard camera (or dashcam) is a necessary upgrade for your car. In some cases, dashboard camera footage can make or break whether or not an insurance company will support your claim. Aside from working as a deterrent for bad actors and providing important documentation for incidents related to natural disasters, like snowstorms, hailstorms, flooding, or earthquakes, dashcams can also help you avoid falling victim to people trying to commit insurance fraud.

Because of this, it's best to consider several factors when buying a dashcam for your car. After all, what good is a dashcam when the image quality is bad or it can't take footage at night? Thankfully, there are several highly-rated dashcams in a wide range of budgets.

Aside from taking close-up and wide-shot photos of cars or objects involved in an accident, some other things you should capture are things like weather and road conditions or skid marks on the road, especially if you are a victim of a hit-and-run. When doing this, make sure that photos are clear, have accurate timestamps and if possible, add labels, which can be useful when the two cars in a collision look similar or have the same color.