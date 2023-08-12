How AI Is Helping Police Track Millions Of License Plates A Day

The 21st century is no stranger to surveillance, but with the advent of AI tools, a whole new world of criminal and government-funded tools has popped up on the scene. The sketchy track record of state agencies deploying surveillance tools beyond what is publicly authorized has really raised alarms. However, it's not always the doom and gloom scenario when it comes to using these advanced AI-fueled tools.

One such application is the identification and tracking of vehicles using their license plates. The tech — popularly known as Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) — might seem like a fairly straightforward tool for assessing and matching license plates across a large database that is in the hands of law enforcement authorities. But it seems to be doing a lot more than that. According to documents accessed by Forbes, law enforcement is using it to glean additional details such as the color, make, and model of a vehicle.

Going a step further, the tech is even used to assess the driving pattern of a vehicle and accordingly surmise whether it exhibits signs of suspicious conduct. The cameras powering the ALPR surveillance come in mobile (tethered to a vehicle) and stationary (mounted on poles and signs) versions. They are said to scan millions of vehicles, with the dataset subsequently sold to law enforcement authorities across different states. As per Forbes, one of the companies engaged in developing ALPR gear is Rekor, which has reportedly sold the tech to nearly a dozen police departments and government agencies.