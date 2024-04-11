What You Need To Know About Lane Splitting (And Where It's Legal)

Motorcycle riders love their bikes for myriad reasons. Whether it's the thrill of tearing down the highway on one of the fastest motorcycles ever built or the convenience of a small, fuel-efficient vehicle that can quickly carry us around the city or town, it's impossible to deny the innumerable benefits that motorcycles provide. However, not everyone is a fan of motorcycles or the ways drivers maneuver them. One motorcycle benefit, in particular, has been the subject of intense debate, confusion, and misinformation.

Lane splitting is the act of driving between individual lanes of traffic that are moving in the same direction. In other words, when a motorcyclist drives in between two cars traveling northbound on a highway or city street, they're lane splitting. Riders use the tactic to quickly navigate traffic and get around slower-moving vehicles.

Many proponents of the act claim that it reduces traffic accidents and increases rider safety, but critics, on the other hand, allege that lane splitting is dangerous. The act is illegal in most U.S. states, but there are exceptions. Let's dive in and take a deeper look at lane splitting and explore the places where it's legal and illegal.