Here's What Road Salt Can Do To Your Car (And How To Avoid The Damage)

Folks who live in climates prone to wintry weather would surely tell you that few sites are quite as beautiful as a landscape covered in freshly fallen snow. They'd likely also tell you that navigating the roadways in such weather is a royal pain in the butt. It's even more of a pain when you factor in that the sand and salt compounds used to clear roads of snow and ice are prone to collecting on your car as you drive.

Advertisement

The latter fact wouldn't be all that problematic if the road salt wasn't also capable of causing serious damage to your vehicle once it collects there. After all, road salt generally consists of a mixture of regular sodium chloride (aka table salt) and various other chemicals designed to lower the freezing point of water, thus helping to melt ice and snow into a slushy brine that tends to be less prone to re-freezing. While it's helpful in making snowy roads passable for drivers, the salt and brine easily collect on vehicles as they drive through. If you don't tend to the buildup, it can damage paint and cause corrosion in other parts of a car.

That's particularly true for a vehicle's undercarriage, which features exposed metal components that are prone to rust and corrosion if salty brine is not removed. Paint is also prone to discoloration and peeling after prolonged exposure to road salt, with brake rotors, exhaust systems, and electrical components also susceptible to such damage.

Advertisement