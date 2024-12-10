What Chemicals Can You Use On Car Paint? (And Which Ones To Avoid)

Washing, cleaning, or detailing car paint requires vehicle-specific products and chemicals. When choosing products for cleaning any vehicle, it's best to avoid the typical household cleaners or disinfectants you'd usually find at the grocery store. While those products effectively remove dirt, soils, or stains while neutralizing harsh odors, they also contain abrasives and more potent chemicals that could harm clear coat paint.

The goal of any car wash procedure is to clean the vehicle while minimizing friction, especially over clear coat paint. Excess friction causes scratches and hard-to-remove swirl marks, and it's the reason wiping down car paint with a dry towel or abrasive brushes is one of the biggest mistakes you could make when cleaning your vehicle.

Instead of using household cleaners, washing the entire vehicle with car shampoo is a safer and more practical alternative. Car wash soaps or concentrated liquid shampoos have specifically formulated chemicals like mild detergents or surfactants that lift off and encapsulate dirt, removing dirt and contaminants without harming the finish.

Meanwhile, chemical-based protectants like waxes, polishes, sealants, and ceramic coatings are generally safe for car paint. Periodic application will provide lasting protection against UV damage, bird droppings, and acid rain while preserving a glossy shine. The only thing to remember before applying wax, sealant, or coating is to read the instructions carefully to achieve the desired results.

