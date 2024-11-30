Can You Use Dish Soap To Wash Your Car?
Given how time-consuming it can be to get your car as clean as possible, you'll likely seek out whatever convenient shortcut you can find to get the job done more efficiently. And what's a more convenient cleanser than that bottle of dish soap sitting next to your sink? As tempting as it might be to use dish soap to wash your car, there are a number of reasons why you should avoid going down this route.
It may seem like the same strong formula that removes caked-on greases and stains from your dishes will have the same effect on bird droppings, tree sap, and other tough debris on your car. In reality, the strong pH level, or aggressiveness of acidity, within most dish soaps can prove detrimental to your vehicle's exterior. Since many car coatings are composed of gentle properties similar to those you'll find in butters and oils, dish soap can have the same, but far less desirable, effect of breaking down and stripping away the paint over time.
Not only will this give your car an unsightly appearance, but leaves it susceptible to further damage. Without this necessary protection, your vehicle will be more prone to battering from UV rays and harsh weather, resulting in scratches, peeling, and rust. On top of that, dish soap is very difficult to rinse off completely, leaving streaks on your car and fogging up your headlights. To avoid any dangerous and costly results, be sure to use car-specific shampoos and soaps, which are chemically designed to not harm your vehicle in such a way. Brands such as Meguiar's Gold Class and Chemical Guys Mr. Pink are among some of the highest-rated you'll find on Amazon.
When using dish soap on your car is approporate
Using dish soap to wash your vehicle is a common mistake made by many car owners. However, while you shouldn't make a regular habit of cleaning your car with this substance or similar household cleaning products such as detergents or ammonia-based cleaners, there are a select few occasions where using dish soap may not be all that bad.
In the case you have to use dish soap to wash your car, do your best to use a nonabrasive formula to get the job done. Some car owners on forums have said that brands such as Palmolive have soaps that are advertised with milder formulas and likely won't harm your car all that much when used sparingly. Similar products such as baby or pet shampoo can also be a suitable alternative, given their general low pH levels.
However, one situation where using normal dish soap could be applicable is if you're purposefully stripping your car of older layers. If you're looking to add a new covering to your car's exterior, such as a fresh paint job or protective sealant, it may be necessary to take off former coatings before applying the new product. While car-specific solutions such as Goo Gone and Citistrip exist and are more efficient options overall, the strength of dish soap can still be helpful in cutting through most waxes, oils, and other exterior car elements.