Can You Use Dish Soap To Wash Your Car?

Given how time-consuming it can be to get your car as clean as possible, you'll likely seek out whatever convenient shortcut you can find to get the job done more efficiently. And what's a more convenient cleanser than that bottle of dish soap sitting next to your sink? As tempting as it might be to use dish soap to wash your car, there are a number of reasons why you should avoid going down this route.

Advertisement

It may seem like the same strong formula that removes caked-on greases and stains from your dishes will have the same effect on bird droppings, tree sap, and other tough debris on your car. In reality, the strong pH level, or aggressiveness of acidity, within most dish soaps can prove detrimental to your vehicle's exterior. Since many car coatings are composed of gentle properties similar to those you'll find in butters and oils, dish soap can have the same, but far less desirable, effect of breaking down and stripping away the paint over time.

Not only will this give your car an unsightly appearance, but leaves it susceptible to further damage. Without this necessary protection, your vehicle will be more prone to battering from UV rays and harsh weather, resulting in scratches, peeling, and rust. On top of that, dish soap is very difficult to rinse off completely, leaving streaks on your car and fogging up your headlights. To avoid any dangerous and costly results, be sure to use car-specific shampoos and soaps, which are chemically designed to not harm your vehicle in such a way. Brands such as Meguiar's Gold Class and Chemical Guys Mr. Pink are among some of the highest-rated you'll find on Amazon.

Advertisement