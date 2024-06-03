Here's How Often You Should Really Be Waxing Your Car

Washing a car, truck, or SUV is a task that some of us might prefer not to take on at all, let alone as often as is generally recommended. For others, however, washing a vehicle the right way is a welcome weekly ritualistic that shouldn't be skipped under any circumstances. Whichever side of that coin you fall on, we can all agree that regularly hitting your vehicle with essentials like soap, brushes, sponges, and car wax is the best way to keep it shining for years to come.

While the general theory is that you should wash your vehicle about once a week, the rules are a bit hazier concerning how often you should apply a coat of car wax. Of course, if you don't like washing your car, the thought of applying a coat of wax after you've cleaned and dried the vehicle is likely groan-inducing. However, the car wash enthusiasts of the world would no doubt tell you applying the occasional coat of wax is the best way to not only make your car looking good, but also protect its paint and any protectant coats from the elements.

The good news for those who loathe washing cars is that you don't need to apply wax with every wash. But there's also no firm rule as to how often you should use wax, so here are some general guidelines to help you determine when you need to wax.