5 Big Mistakes To Avoid When Cleaning Your Car

Car ownership is a source of pride, but keeping it looking new takes dedication, the right tools, and regular cleaning habits. It's good practice to keep up with periodic oil changes, brake inspections, and coolant top-ups every 5,000 to 8,000 miles. However, neglecting regular car washes, waxing, and detailing will make any car look old and dated, regardless of the model year.

Then again, cars are not like clothes or ceramic dinner plates that require strong detergents or dish soap to keep them clean. On the other hand, using the wrong chemicals or cleaning products could do more harm than good. For instance, washing your car with dish soap is a surefire way to remove deep-seated dirt and contaminants from paint, rubber, glass, and plastic surfaces. Still, it'll also dissolve the protective layer of wax on the clear coat, leaving the paint vulnerable to UV exposure, acid rain, and other nasty things that will deteriorate the finish.

Besides, washing a vehicle with dish soap will lead to accelerated wear and tear on chrome, rubber, plastic, and other non-painted surfaces. It's a similar case with powdered or liquid detergent that, although fantastic at removing dirt, mud, and grime, is too harsh for delicate surfaces like clear-coat paint, chrome, and glass. Not using dish soap or household detergents is a good start, but here are the top five things to avoid when cleaning any car.