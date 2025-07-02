Motorcycle Lane Splitting Vs. Lane Filtering: What's The Difference?

Motorcycles are appealing for numerous reasons. Not only can they be exceptionally fuel-efficient compared to a car, but they can also be a really fun way to zip around town. Motorcycles' small sizes make them highly agile, especially in a dense, urban environment with lots of traffic. However, that same agility and versatility that so many motorcycle enthusiasts prize can also be a source of contention among other motorists and road users.

Many drivers of cars and other large vehicles dislike the way motorcyclists are able to exploit the diminutive size of their bikes. That holds especially true when it comes to certain driving activities, like weaving in and out of traffic, either to get to the front of an intersection or simply navigate a busy highway. While this type of behavior may be aggravating to some, others believe it to be extremely dangerous, not only for the motorcyclist, but for everyone else on the road.

The general term for that type of motorcycle driving is lane splitting. However, the phrase often functions as sort of a catch-all for a couple of similar types of motorcycle riding, including lane filtering. There are a few differences between lane splitting and lane filtering, and it's important to understand these distinctions, depending on the laws in your area. Fortunately, that's what we're going to cover together. Here's the difference between motorcycle lane splitting and lane filtering, and whether the behavior is actually as dangerous as many contend.