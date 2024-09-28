5 Tips To Keep You Safe When Riding Your Motorcycle At Night

When driving any kind of motor vehicle, motorcycles especially, one of the cardinal rules is to turn on those headlights when it starts getting dark out. If the sun is starting to go down and you tell yourself, "it's fine, I can still basically see the road," guess what: it's not fine. "Basically" seeing the road is not the same thing as seeing the road, as well as any obstacles and obstructions that happen to be present on it. If your visibility is even slightly reduced, turn on those headlights. Additionally, if it's pitch-black out and there are no other motorists around, use your brights to provide even more illumination. Just remember to turn them off if there are other drivers around so you don't accidentally blind someone.

Speaking of other motorists, your own lights aren't the only thing to be mindful of at night. Keep an eye out for the headlights and taillights of other motorcycles and cars on the road. When it's dark out, you may not be able to immediately discern how large or close another vehicle is at a glance, but their lights can give you a better idea of your positioning relative to theirs. You may also be able to spot obstacles and obstructions in the headlights of others, which can give you more time to stop and maneuver if necessary.