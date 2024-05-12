5 Common Mistakes People Make When Riding A Motorcycle

Riding a motorcycle is fun. It provides a unique combination of freedom, speed, and closeness to the open road that few other activities can match. But the same things that make motorcycling exciting can also make it dangerous. Each time a rider gets on their bike, they face a series of risks that are different from those encountered when driving a car. In fact, despite being 3% of all registered vehicles, motorcyclists accounted for 14.6% of all fatalities on the road in 2022, according to the National Safety Council.

While there are important tips every new motorcycle rider should know, experienced riders can sometimes make mistakes, too — so whether you're a seasoned rider honing your skills or a newbie looking to explore the roads on two wheels, understanding these common mistakes can significantly improve your safety and enjoyment. Some of them are things you probably didn't even realize were mistakes. Even after ten years of riding motorcycles, I still find myself making and correcting mistakes. Constantly learning is just the nature of riding bikes. In the spirit of sharing what I've learned over the years with fellow riders, I have tried to pack as much detail as I can to identify, understand, and correct motorcycling mistakes. So, here are five of the most common ones.