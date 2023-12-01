How And When To Use The Rear Brake On Your Motorcycle
Motorcycle safety is extremely important, and there are few aspects of riding that are more vital than knowing when and how to use your breaks. One of the first important tips that most new riders learn is that braking on a motorcycle is very different from braking in a vehicle with four wheels. There are a few motorcycles and scooters that come with a combination brake system (CBS), but the vast majority of them have two independently operated brake systems: a front brake which is controlled with a lever on the right handlebar, and a rear brake which is controlled via a peddle in front of the right footrest.
These brakes work just like the disk breaks on a car. The primary difference is that the user has to choose when to engage each of these break systems independently. Part of the reason for their seperation is cost. Separate brake systems are cheaper to manufacture and install than combined ones, but it's also about control.
In spite of the myth that the front brake is dangerous, it's actually significantly stronger than the back brake and should be used. It provides as much as 70% of the stopping power needed to bring your bike to a standstill. That said, your back breaks are extremely important as well, and it's equally important for riders to know how and when to use either.
Use your breaks together (most of the time)
All you have to do to activate your rear brake is depress the pedal in front of your right footrest. You want to do this in conjunction with your front break pretty much any time you're trying to slow your bike because even though the front brake is stronger, the rear brake provides more control. Meanwhile, the front brake is typically located on the right handlebar.
Gradually applying pressure to both of them at the same time allows the rider to combine the hard stopping power of the front brake and the smooth stability of the back brake simultaneously. But this isn't the case always.
Big Apple Motorcycle School states, "In slow speed maneuvers, especially with the handlebars turned, the front brake provides too much power and should be avoided." In addition, using the rear brake alone is also useful for 'rolling stops' and low-speed clutch control situations as it allows you to keep your right hand firmly on the throttle. Use of the rear brake will also ensure the front wheel stays down when accelerating.