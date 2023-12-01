How And When To Use The Rear Brake On Your Motorcycle

Motorcycle safety is extremely important, and there are few aspects of riding that are more vital than knowing when and how to use your breaks. One of the first important tips that most new riders learn is that braking on a motorcycle is very different from braking in a vehicle with four wheels. There are a few motorcycles and scooters that come with a combination brake system (CBS), but the vast majority of them have two independently operated brake systems: a front brake which is controlled with a lever on the right handlebar, and a rear brake which is controlled via a peddle in front of the right footrest.

These brakes work just like the disk breaks on a car. The primary difference is that the user has to choose when to engage each of these break systems independently. Part of the reason for their seperation is cost. Separate brake systems are cheaper to manufacture and install than combined ones, but it's also about control.

In spite of the myth that the front brake is dangerous, it's actually significantly stronger than the back brake and should be used. It provides as much as 70% of the stopping power needed to bring your bike to a standstill. That said, your back breaks are extremely important as well, and it's equally important for riders to know how and when to use either.