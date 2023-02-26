5 Must-Know Tips For Motorcycle Maintenance

Melting snow and warmer weather marks the beginning of spring. It's also the perfect time to spruce up your motorcycle before hitting the open road, and this is especially true if you forget to winterize your beloved two-wheeled steed. Helpful tips like changing the oil and filters, filling the tank with a fuel stabilizer, and checking the tire pressures before storing your bike for winter will reap dividends when sunny weather arrives. It also gives you less to think about when doing the requisite walkaround before firing up that engine.

Moreover, preparing your bike for spring is the perfect time to catch up on maintenance requirements. For this, whip up your trusted service manual and check for oil and fluid change intervals, recommended tire pressures, chain or belt inspection, and when to replace the spark plugs and air filter, among many others. Remember that diligence goes a long way to keeping your motorcycle in tip-top shape all season.

Milos-muller/Getty

With that, we prepared a handy list of must-know motorcycle maintenance tips — a comprehensive rundown of the most important things to inspect before planning that road trip. The good news is it only takes an hour or two on a quiet weekend to ensure many miles of smiles on the open road.