How To Adjust The Chain Slack On Your Motorcycle

Motorcycle maintenance is a must-know for riders who care about their steeds. Motorcycles require much of the same maintenance as cars: checking and topping off fluids, periodic engine oil changes, maintaining proper tire air pressure, and keeping the paint and upholstery clean and protected.

While retro-style motorcycles sometimes use drivelines with drive shafts similar to those in rear-wheel-drive cars, most bikes use a drive chain to connect the transmission's drive sprocket to a larger sprocket attached to the rear axle. As you ride, motorcycle chains can stretch and sprockets can wear out, leaving the chain slacker than the manufacturer recommends.

Improperly adjusted motorcycle drive chains present several problems. Chains with excessive slack are annoying at best, dangerous at worst. The least problematic issue with a loose chain is excessive noise generated by the chain slapping the swing arm and bouncing around on the sprocket teeth. While mostly just unpleasant, if left unchecked, this condition accelerates wear on driveline components. In the worst case, an overly loose chain can jump off a sprocket, locking up the drive train and crashing your bike. The good news is that adjusting your motorcycle's chain slack is a simple DIY task nearly anyone can do.