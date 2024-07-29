10 Reasons A Motorcycle Safety Course Is A Good Idea

Every U.S. state offers a motorcycle license, but requirements can vary widely. In most places, it's possible to schedule a written and practical exam at the Department of Motor Vehicles and leave with a license. For many riders, though, it's not quite that simple.

Each state has its own requirements for motorcyclist testing, so depending on where you live, you could be asked to do anything from starting your bike to riding a figure-8 in the parking lot. Still, it's generally easy to obtain a motorcycle license, to the point where many riders don't have any formal training at all. It sounds convenient, but you might want to think twice before hopping on your new bike with zero practical experience or theoretical knowledge.

Taking a motorcycle safety course might sound silly, especially if you already have your motorcycle license. Most states don't require rider education prior to licensing, but there are plenty of smart reasons to take the class anyway, especially if you still believe some of the more questionable myths about motorcycle riding.

Here are 10 reasons why taking a motorcycle safety course is a smart idea, based on my personal experience — as a then-new rider taking a course and getting licensed — plus data to back up points about safety, insurance, and more.