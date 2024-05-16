5 Of The Most Popular Trike Motorcycles For Riders Who Prefer 3-Wheels
Three-wheeled motorcycles are gaining in popularity, and a big of part that could be the extra stability having a third tire offers. It makes them much more approachable to new riders, and you can find a motorcycle with an actual second seat for a passenger. Whatever the case is, it's clear the trike motorcycles are here to stay, and there are quite a few out there you can choose from.
If you want to stick with known brands like Harley-Davidson, you're able to do that, as many major motorcycle brands are getting in on the three-wheeled action. You don't want to sleep on names like Can-Am, however, as the company makes one of the most popular three-wheeled motorcycles available, and their bikes go blow to blow with others. As a buyer, you have a lot to pick from and the bikes here are good choices, but there are still plenty of options out there that didn't make the list. Don't fret if you don't see your favorite bike listed because it doesn't mean you bought a bad trike by any means.
Polaris Slingshot S
There are five Polaris Slingshot models to pick from, but for the sake of this list, we're focusing on the base model. All of them are solid picks, but the place a lot of people get started is the base model, and it's no slouch. The main downside of the bike, and it's a common trend among the list, is the high MSRP when compared to many other affordable motorcycles. The MSRP for the Slingshot S begins at $21,999 just for the base model. Luckily, you can schedule a test drive before making a purchase so you can see what it's like. A big selling point here is a dedicated seat for a passenger, so there's no need to have somebody sitting behind you with little space.
While these are technically motorcycles, the Polaris Slingshot S and other trikes come closer to cars than bikes in many ways. In many states, you don't even need a motorcycle license to drive it, you just need a standard driver's license. The Slingshot S is much heavier than the average motorcycle, too, with a curb weight of 1,636 pounds. Each Slingshot model is built with a 1,997cc engine that lets it get up to 125 mph, so there's no need to be worried about being left behind on a highway. Keep in mind that makes it one of the fastest three-wheeled motorcycles, so don't get used to this speed on everything.
Can-Am Spyder F3
The Can-Am Spyder F3 is a popular three-wheeled motorcycle, and it comes in at a competitive MSRP beginning at $22,099. Like the other bikes on this list, we're focusing on the base model, but the Spyder has four models to pick from, with the most expensive starting at $30,499. The base model comes with a lot of quality-of-life changes many motorcycles are still waiting on, perhaps the biggest one being a 10.25-inch touchscreen display complete with Apple CarPlay support.
Like the Slingshot S, the Spyder F3 can get up to 125 mph thanks in part to its 1,330cc engine. With those speeds, there's no concern about not having enough passing power on a highway, so you can take the Spyder on road trips if you'd like. A downside of the Spyder is it's designed for a solo rider. That's the case with many motorcycles, but when some of the trikes allow for an extra person, it's something that has to be considered.
Harley-Davidson Freewheeler
A play on words, the Harley-Davidson Freewheeler is a three-wheeled motorcycle that starts at $31,999 MSRP. This means you're paying a premium for the name brand, but it's a well put together bike from a long-running manufacturer. There's a lot working in this bike's favor, however, to help justify its price tag. A big thing is the trunk that gives it a lot of room and makes it something you can take to the grocery store. The estimate city/highway gas mileage is 43 mpg, so you're not taking a huge hit as the pump if you pick this up, either. It's a bit slower overall than some of the other bikes, with a top speed of 110 mph, but that's still more than enough for highway riding.
The main downside is the high price, but if you can take advantage of the spacious storage space and good gas mileage, you'll get a lot of use out of this bike. It comes with several standard safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control system, and electronic linked braking to help the ride feel smoother for newcomers and veterans alike.
Rewaco RF1 ST3
The Rewaco RF1 ST-3 is an excellent trike to pick up if you want to take your family on a ride. You have room for yourself and two passengers, so this is something that's fun for a bunch of people. Unfortunately, it comes at a price and that's the MSRP beginning at $39,829. If that's a price you're willing to hit, there's a lot that sets that bike apart from the competition.
Rewaco might not be a household name like some other brands on the list, but it's a name growing in popularity. The company is expanding to North America, and one of the first bikes they got started with is the RF1 ST-3, which is part of why that's the popular pick. A nice thing about this bike is the fully hinged design that makes it easy to keep up on maintenance and repairs as they pop up. The top speed is 102 mph, so while it's not as fast as some other options, it's still good to drive on highways.
Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3
Another Harley-Davidson option, the Road Glide 3 is more expensive than the Freewheeler from the same brand and has a few differences. The Road Glide 3 targets a middle ground between the more budget-friendly Freewheeler and the high-end Tri Glide, so if you're not willing to go for the highest price, you can settle with the mid-tier. A big selling point of the Road Glide 3 is the 6.5 GTS sound system that makes your music sound great while riding. Music is typically difficult to listen to while riding, but the high windscreen offered with the Road Glide 3 makes it a more enjoyable experience. If you're coming from a two-wheeled Harley, you'll feel right at home, as the display looks nearly the same.
MSRP for the Road Glide 3 begins at $34,999, so it's a lot pricier than others on the list outside of the other Harley. What you're getting, however, is a smooth ride that can get up to 110 mph on the highway. If you're concerned about a trike hitting top speeds on the road, those concerns should be put to rest. It also has the ability to reverse, something that's always appreciated with a motorcycle.