5 Of The Most Popular Trike Motorcycles For Riders Who Prefer 3-Wheels

Three-wheeled motorcycles are gaining in popularity, and a big of part that could be the extra stability having a third tire offers. It makes them much more approachable to new riders, and you can find a motorcycle with an actual second seat for a passenger. Whatever the case is, it's clear the trike motorcycles are here to stay, and there are quite a few out there you can choose from.

If you want to stick with known brands like Harley-Davidson, you're able to do that, as many major motorcycle brands are getting in on the three-wheeled action. You don't want to sleep on names like Can-Am, however, as the company makes one of the most popular three-wheeled motorcycles available, and their bikes go blow to blow with others. As a buyer, you have a lot to pick from and the bikes here are good choices, but there are still plenty of options out there that didn't make the list. Don't fret if you don't see your favorite bike listed because it doesn't mean you bought a bad trike by any means.