What's The Difference Between Harley-Davidson Tri Glide And Freewheeler Motorcycles?

For motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles have long-inspired visions of a carefree life that's lived on two wheels and an open road. The company's reputation is built on the back of more than a century of contributions to the motorcycle world, with Harley-Davidson building its first motorcycle in the early 1900s. In the years since, the fabled motorcycle company has designed and built a two-wheeled beast for virtually anyone that ever dreamt of hitting the highway astride a Harley.

However, not all of Harley-Davidson's creations are based on the traditional two-wheel model. In 1913, Harley-Davidson rolled out a motorcycle with two front wheels and one in the rear designed to open up some precious storage space. Then, the motorcycle manufacturer's so-called Servi-Car "trike" joined the roster in 1931. The trike approach was enough of a hit that Harley-Davidson continued to produce the Servi-Car for another four decades or so before it halted production in 1973. It wasn't until 2009 that Harley-Davidson once again began producing trikes with the roll-out of the Tri Glide Ultra Classic model.

These days, Harley-Davidson's Freewheeler and Tri Glide models are leading the three-wheeled pack and are arguably some of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made. At first glance, these two trikes appear to have plenty in common, each sharing a three-wheel build and roughly the same dimensions. Likewise, they're each running on a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. But when you compare the trikes closely, the two are different beasts designed to meet distinct on-road goals. These are the differences between Harley-Davidson's Tri Glide and Freewheeler motorcycles.