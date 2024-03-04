Where Are Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Now?

Harley-Davidson might be the most iconic motorcycle manufacturer in the world. With globally recognized models like the "Fat Boy" motorcycle, made famous by "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and the Livewire S2 Del Mar, which helped catalyze the EV revolution, the motorcycle mogul has never failed to make headlines. Yet, few people actually know where their hogs are made. Even more obscure is the ownership of the classic company. But if you guessed that Harley-Davidson is an American-owned entity, you'd be mostly correct.

Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903 by William Harley and three Davidson brothers: Walter, Arthur, and William. After more than a century of successes, the company is now publicly owned, with over 138 million free-floating shares and over 24.5 million company-owned shares. In other words, American individuals, foreign investors, and other stock-market participants own Harley-Davidson now.

Of course, investment firms like Vanguard, BlackRock, and H Partners Management have a decent chunk of the shares, with Vanguard owning over 9% of HOG (Harley-Davidson's stock ticker symbol). Many of these shares are then placed in index funds, meaning individuals still own a slice of the pie. Thus, Harley-Davidson is an American company with millions of American owners and many more owners all around the world. But the manufacturing side isn't quite as cut and dry. The production of parts and assembly of Harley hogs take place in multiple countries, with a complex order of operations.