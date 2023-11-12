How Harley-Davidson's Famous Fat Boy Motorcycle Came To Be

For many, the Fat Boy is Harley-Davidson, and it's not hard to understand why. The wide, beefy bulldog-like stance, thick accouterments, solid-cast disc wheels, and shotgun exhausts wowed hardcore motorcycle enthusiasts.

But nothing significantly impacted sales and popular culture more than the first time moviegoers in 1991 went to see "Terminator 2." When Arnold Schwarzenegger straddled that Fat Boy with "Bad To The Bone" by George Thorogood & The Destroyers blaring away, it made untold thousands want to buy a Fat Boy on the spot. It wasn't unlike the effect "Top Gun" had on US Navy and Air Force recruitment numbers following its 1986 release.

Some sources claim it was the very bike — at perhaps the perfect moment in time — that saved Harley-Davidson. It not only made them relevant to aficionados again but also mainstream to the general public. It may have kickstarted revitalizing the American cruiser market as soon after, other bike manufacturers (i.e., Indian, Excelsior-Henderson, and Victory) began making noise.

That rebirth actually began a handful of years before when Louie Netz and Willie G. Davidson (grandson of co-founder William Davidson) started designing the prototype for the Fat Boy. Wanting to create something fresh, new, and bold to add to the existing line of Harley Davidson bikes, Netz and Davidson worked diligently on the Fat Boy, constantly improving and adjusting the design.

Davidson personally rode the prototype to Daytona Bike Week in 1988 and 1989, obtaining valuable customer feedback they would later incorporate into the final product. It finally went into production in 1990.