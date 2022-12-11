Everything To Know About The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy From Terminator 2
There are certain things that just go together. Mac and cheese. Batman and Robin. Lightning and thunder. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Fat Boy Harley-Davidsons (one of the most iconic Harley models produced). It's rare when a movie sequel trumps the original, and James Cameron has done it not once (in 1986 with "Aliens") but twice (again in 1991 with "Terminator 2: Judgement Day"). What's more, the film has been remastered for a totally new viewing experience.
Robert Patrick and Schwarzenegger weren't the only two mechanical characters that made "T2" such a fantastic follow-up, though, as Harley-Davidson's own Fat Boy was also a bona fide star, helping the movie gross nearly $205 million (via IMDb).
We all know the famous scene where a buck-naked Arnie first arrives at the biker bar called The Corral. As he's walking up, he scans the vehicles parked out front. His heads-up display shows information on several different Harleys (a model 435, 956, and 382 Electroglide), a 236 Yamaha, a 453 GT Plymouth sedan, and finally, a "382 SLSTS '91 Fatboy." He then proceeds to rampage through the bar, picking up clothing and gear, until he exits looking — as George Thorogood sings in musical accompaniment ... bad to the bone.
Despite what the Terminator's HUD noted, the real-world bike is actually a 1991 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy. The two-cylinder, four-stroke, 1338cc (81-ci) V-Twin engine was air-cooled and produced 48 horsepower at 5000 rpm. It had a curb weight of 657 pounds and a top speed of 92 mph (via Mbike). Standard features included a manual five-speed transmission, full disc wheels (front and back), a "two-up" seat, chromed front forks, and a hidden mono-shock under the hardtail. But the bike in the movie was far from standard.
Someone went hog wild for Arnie's Harley
Peter Kent was Arnold Schwarzenegger's personal stuntman for 14 movies (via IMDb) and is quoted in an interview with Motorcycle News saying that after reading the script for "T2," they immediately went out and bought five Fat Boys for use in the film. Tweaks were made to the exhaust, carbs, and valves on two of them in order to make them faster. Kent took one and spent about six weeks practicing with it in the build-up to filming.
According to Yahoo!, however, only four were used in the film, with one supposedly going to Kent himself. Perhaps the idea that he had one comes from the practice rides. Another is reportedly in the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee (via Pakshi Media), sitting next to the heavily modified "Captain America" Harley ridden by Peter Fonda in "Easy Rider."
A third bike sold at the "Icons & Legends of Hollywood" auction in June 2018 for $480,000, according to Digital Trends. Estimates had pegged it selling between $200,000 and $300,000, so the nearly half-million dollar bid was quite the shock. But this bike came directly from Carolco Pictures with only 392 miles on the odometer. What's more, it was authenticated as having been the actual Fat Boy ridden by Schwarzenegger throughout the film, so maybe it's not all that surprising. Still, it was missing its side mirrors, so perhaps they could have knocked off a few bucks! The buyer was anonymous and remains unknown today (per Motorious).
If a fourth or fifth is still out in the wild, their whereabouts are as mysterious as this winning bidder. Hopefully, they haven't been ... terminated.