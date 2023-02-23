The 10 Rarest Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Built

Harley-Davidson has been manufacturing motorcycles for over 100 years. The company employs over 9,000 people worldwide and the company has produced a wide variety of motorcycles during its long history — ranging from small entry-level bikes such as the 1973 Shortster minibike to large V-Twin cruisers such as the CVO models with a Milwaukee-Eight engine generating 126 lb-ft of torque. Some models are standard bikes with equipment typical of competitors in their class while others are unique, and many are rare.

Harley-Davidson is the most popular motorcycle brand in the U.S. According to Dependable, Harley-Davidson retains the top market share in the U.S. and has accounted for about 30% of the country's motorcycle sales. The demand for Harley-Davidson motorcycles has remained strong in recent years even with the COVID pandemic effect, especially in the heavyweight V-Twin cruiser segment. No other motorcycle manufacturer has created a loyal customer base that matches the loyalty of Harley-Davidson customers.

The rare models are mostly vintage bikes with reduced numbers due to wear and tear over the years, models with limited production, and one-off customized special editions. Some of these bikes were so unique, such as the 1925 Scooped-Tank V-Twin which was produced for only one year, that they have become the most sought-after Harley Davidson motorcycles by collectors. Here are 10 of the rarest Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever built.