The First Harley-Davidson Motorcycle That Featured A True Rear Suspension

Harley-Davidson is not only one of the most best-known motorcycle manufacturers in the world, it's also one of the most recognized brands on the planet. Even the most casual of gearheads and motorcycle fans can spot a Harley across a parking lot. Regardless of one's opinion on Harley-Davidson and its brand image or its overall lineup, no one can argue with the brand's huge impact on motorcycles and the culture that surrounds them.

The first Harley from nearly 100 years ago was essentially a bicycle with a gasoline engine strapped to the frame. Nowadays, Harleys are practically luxury vehicles capable of carrying riders for thousands of miles of highway in relative comfort. For the uninitiated, the suspension of a motorcycle is vital to not only a Harley's ride, but pretty much every other conventionally laid out motorcycle. Modern motorcycle suspension consists of a front suspension supporting the fork and a rear suspension supporting the rear wheel. Both systems rely on a series of springs and hydraulic dampers to ensure a smooth ride (via Universal Technical Institute). For Harleys in particular, that rear suspension was not always present.