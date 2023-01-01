The First Harley-Davidson Motorcycle That Featured A True Rear Suspension
Harley-Davidson is not only one of the most best-known motorcycle manufacturers in the world, it's also one of the most recognized brands on the planet. Even the most casual of gearheads and motorcycle fans can spot a Harley across a parking lot. Regardless of one's opinion on Harley-Davidson and its brand image or its overall lineup, no one can argue with the brand's huge impact on motorcycles and the culture that surrounds them.
The first Harley from nearly 100 years ago was essentially a bicycle with a gasoline engine strapped to the frame. Nowadays, Harleys are practically luxury vehicles capable of carrying riders for thousands of miles of highway in relative comfort. For the uninitiated, the suspension of a motorcycle is vital to not only a Harley's ride, but pretty much every other conventionally laid out motorcycle. Modern motorcycle suspension consists of a front suspension supporting the fork and a rear suspension supporting the rear wheel. Both systems rely on a series of springs and hydraulic dampers to ensure a smooth ride (via Universal Technical Institute). For Harleys in particular, that rear suspension was not always present.
A more comfortable ride
Prior to the 1950s, the rear suspension of a Harley-Davidson consisted of a seat with springs on it (via HowStuffWorks). The 1958 Harley-Davidson Duo-Glide was the was the first Harley to have an actual rear suspension that didn't rely on vibrating all the teeth out of whoever was unfortunate enough to hit a bump while riding a motorcycle. The new setup consisted of a rear swingarm and then state-of-the-art coil over shocks. The swingarm allowed the rear wheel to better absorb the bumps along the road significantly better than the former fixed frame bikes, according to the National Motorcycle Museum.
From the late 1950s on, big factory Harleys became a comfortable, practical vehicle for long distances that didn't shake every bone in your body during the ride. Eventually, the Duo-Glide became the Electra-Glide with the addition of an electronic starting mechanism in 1965 (via National Motorcycle Museum). Harley Davidson still offers the Electra-Glide, decades after it first launched.