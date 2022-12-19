28% Of People Think This Is The Coolest Current Harley-Davidson Model - SlashGear Survey
Harley-Davidson has been around for decades, and it remains one of the most iconic motorcycle brands on the market. Aside from earning itself a spot as a household name, Harley-Davidson has a number of classics under its belt that remain beloved by many motorcycle enthusiasts — though some are more popular than others. The company's future looks quite a bit different than its past, however, as it is embracing the electric revolution with models like LiveWire and its electric balance bikes for kids.
Though electric bikes are the future, these EVs haven't managed to find a spot among Harley-Davidson's coolest current models, at least according to hundreds of people in the United States who responded to our survey. A number of notable models have made the list, however, including the Forty-Eight, Pan America, Iron 883, and more. Which is most popular? Two models in particular battled for the top slot, with one scarcely beating the other.
Three models scored most of the votes
We surveyed 605 people located in the United States, and most of them were split between only three models, with the rest getting substantially fewer votes. At the bottom of the list is the Forty-Eight model at only 2.81% of the votes, while the Iron 883 model fared only slightly better with 6.94% of the votes. There was a slight jump from there to 13.39% of votes going toward the Pan America model.
The top three contenders were the Fat Boy 114, Heritage Classic 114, and Sportster S, with the Fat Boy taking 23.47% of the votes, the Heritage Classic 114 getting only slightly more at 25.29%, and the Sportster S taking the top spot at 28.10%. The 2022 Sportster S starts at $15,499 on the Harley-Davidson website, offering 121 horsepower and 94 ft-lb of torque, as well as customizable ride modes, the Revolution Max 1250T powertrain, Bluetooth, a 4-inch display, and cruise control, among other modern features.