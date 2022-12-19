28% Of People Think This Is The Coolest Current Harley-Davidson Model - SlashGear Survey

Harley-Davidson has been around for decades, and it remains one of the most iconic motorcycle brands on the market. Aside from earning itself a spot as a household name, Harley-Davidson has a number of classics under its belt that remain beloved by many motorcycle enthusiasts — though some are more popular than others. The company's future looks quite a bit different than its past, however, as it is embracing the electric revolution with models like LiveWire and its electric balance bikes for kids.

Though electric bikes are the future, these EVs haven't managed to find a spot among Harley-Davidson's coolest current models, at least according to hundreds of people in the United States who responded to our survey. A number of notable models have made the list, however, including the Forty-Eight, Pan America, Iron 883, and more. Which is most popular? Two models in particular battled for the top slot, with one scarcely beating the other.